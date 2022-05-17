Advertisement

PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete

Concrete damage
Concrete damage(Don Regus)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was arrested Monday after driving through wet concrete in an attempt to flee from police.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), a 53-year-old woman was using a bullhorn to yell at people from her car causing multiple people to call in and report her.

Police attempted to pull the woman over for erratic driving when she started to flee.

RPD said the woman went through barricades near north Broadway in attempt to escape police and drove through 150 feet of freshly poured concrete.

Concrete damage
Concrete damage(Don Regus)

The woman was arrested and taken to St. Marys for a mental health evaluation.

The contractor of the project reported roughly $30-40,000 in damages.

Concrete damage
Concrete damage(Don Regus)

The woman faces two counts of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, one count of 1st-degree damage of property and one count of driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County accident
Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover
Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Stabbing
Three injured in Albert Lea stabbing, suspect in custody

Latest News

Art piece
Mason City adds 31 new sculptures to art exhibit for walking tour
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Nels Pierson
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Nels Pierson
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Nels Pierson
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Nels Pierson
Corn left at National World War II Memorial.
Iowa veterans visit memorials in Washington, D.C.