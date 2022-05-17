PHOTOS: Woman arrested after fleeing from police, driving through wet concrete

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester woman was arrested Monday after driving through wet concrete in an attempt to flee from police.

According to Rochester Police Department (RPD), a 53-year-old woman was using a bullhorn to yell at people from her car causing multiple people to call in and report her.

Police attempted to pull the woman over for erratic driving when she started to flee.

RPD said the woman went through barricades near north Broadway in attempt to escape police and drove through 150 feet of freshly poured concrete.

Concrete damage (Don Regus)

The woman was arrested and taken to St. Marys for a mental health evaluation.

The contractor of the project reported roughly $30-40,000 in damages.

Concrete damage (Don Regus)

The woman faces two counts of fleeing police in a motor vehicle, one count of 1st-degree damage of property and one count of driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.