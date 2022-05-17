MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Nels Pierson

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nels Pierson said to truly represent the 1st Congressional District of Minnesota, you have to be from the district.

Pierson is stepping out of the statehouse and making a run at the U.S. Congress, hoping to fill the remaining term left after the sudden passing of late-congressman Jim Hagedorn.

“It’s a big step from where I’ve been running. My current house district encompasses fourteen townships in Olmsted County,” said Pierson.

“Half my voters live in the city of Rochester which is similar to the makeup of the first congressional district.”

The first congressional district extends across the lower third of southern Minnesota. It’s primarily a rural district with a strong agriculture basis. It’s also home to several mid-sized towns like Rochester, Mankato, Albert Lea and Winona.

Pierson, a republican, has been representing the 26-B district in southeastern Minnesota since 2015.

“I’ve served those types of interests. I want to take those values and take them out to Washington, D.C.,” he said.

Pierson grew up on a fourth generation family dairy farm near Butterfield, Minnesota. He’s lived in the 1st Congressional District his entire life, graduating from Gustavus Adolphus in St. Peter and now living in Rochester with his wife of 20 years, and their five children through birth and adoption.

“I know the people, places, agriculture. I bring those conversation and awareness from day one,” Pierson explained.

Pierson has eight years of legislative experience, which he says no other candidate brings to the table. It’s why he says he’s the best fit to represent the first congressional district.

“I can hit the ground running.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.