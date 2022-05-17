Advertisement

MN financial assistance program for pandemic-related housing hardships

Housing
Housing(MGN)
By Kelsey Marier
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:31 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The HomeHelpMN program opens for applications starting Tuesday, May 17.

The program will help homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage payments or other housing-related expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funds are being offered through Minnesota Housing, a finance agency that provides access to safe, decent, and affordable housing.

To be eligible, you must own a home in Minnesota and live in it as your primary residence, have experienced a financial hardship after January 2020, meet the income limit based on your county, and have past-due expenses in one or more expense categories covered by the program.

Applications are being accepted through June 17 at 5 p.m. for those who are eligible.

To learn more about the program and to apply, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Stabbing
Three injured in Albert Lea stabbing, suspect in custody
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage

Latest News

First hair braiding school in Minnesota opens in Rochester
Local health officials urge parents to avoid ‘dangerous’ homemade recipes during the ongoing...
Health experts share do’s and don’ts during baby formula shortage
legislative session nears
Big decisions loom as legislative session enters final week
Athlete of the Week - RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Track and Field
Athlete of the Week - RJ Sylak, Zumbrota-Mazeppa Track and Field