Mason City man arrested in relation to April shooting

(Source: MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Mason City Police Department (MCPD) executed a search warrant Tuesday as a follow-up to a shooting investigation from April.

According to MCPD, the search warrant was in the 1800 block of South Taft Avenue and was assisted by the North Central Iowa Narcotics Task Force Special Operations Group. During the warrant, officers recovered two handguns.

Harley Llewellyn, 43, of Mason City was taken into custody during the search warrant. Llewellyn is being charged with the following:

  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm – a class D felony
  • Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon – a class C felony
  • Interference with Official Acts – a simple misdemeanor

Llewellyn is a suspect in the April 25, 2022, shooting of a private residence on 9th Street NE in Mason City. Investigators are also reviewing other shooting incidents in recent weeks to see if they are related.

Llewellyn is currently in-custody at the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about this case or any recent shooting incidents is asked to call the Mason City Police Department at 641-421-3636.

Information can also be sent to Crime Stoppers of North Central Iowa via phone or Facebook.

