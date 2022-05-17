Mason City adds 31 new sculptures to art exhibit for walking tour

MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – Some new art is hitting the streets of downtown Mason City. Construction workers installed 31 new pieces for the River City Sculptures on Parade, bringing the total number of sculptures to 72.

The exhibit started back in 2012 with just five sculptures.

Community members can walk the 1.7 mile route to take in all of the new and old pieces.

Mason City along with three other Midwest cities are part of a network that shares art made by artist from all over the world to put up around their towns.

City leaders say Mason City has a growing reputation for a destination for arts and culture, so these new pieces bring even more of that feel to the community.

“This is something that people who are staying at the hotel can do at 7 a.m. on Sunday morning if they want. It’s really available al the time so we think that adds to the arts and culture in the community,” Mason City Sculpture Committee President Robin Anderson said.

You can actually purchase or lease some of these sculptures. If you are interested in owning or renting one of these pieces, you can reach out to Sculptures on Parade committee volunteers through the Mason City Chamber of Commerce.

If you would rather take in the art where it currently is, there is a map you can follow to take you through the tour.

