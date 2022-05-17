Advertisement

Man tells undercover detective she has ‘potential for prostitution,’ police say

Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.
Anthony Johnson, 32, was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WMC staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A Tennessee man was arrested last week after he told an undercover detective she had “potential” to be a prostitute, according to an affidavit.

Anthony Johnson, 32, was arrested and charged with promoting prostitution Thursday.

Detectives with the Memphis vice and narcotics team were conducting an undercover operation when Johnson reportedly walked up to the undercover detective and said he wanted to “take her to Lamar where she could make some real money,” according to the affidavit.

Lamar Avenue is a street in downtown Memphis.

Investigators say he also offered to put her photos on a website advertising prostitution.

He was booked on a felony charge of promoting prostitution and bonded out.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Stabbing
Three injured in Albert Lea stabbing, suspect in custody
An Iowa woman does her part to help with the baby formula shortage in her state.
Woman donates 45 gallons of breastmilk to help with baby formula shortage

Latest News

The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide
The winner of Sen. Richard Burr’s seat may end up tipping the Senate’s partisan divide
Authorities have said a man dressed all in black opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a...
FBI investigating Dallas’ Koreatown shooting as hate crime
Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up with ‘Biebs Brew’
A Jackson Public School student receives a bandage on the arm after receiving a children's dose...
FDA clears COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11
LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on deadly Buffalo shootings