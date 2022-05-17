Advertisement

Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up with ‘Biebs Brew’

Biebs Brew will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(Gray News) - Justin Bieber fans can soon get caffeinated by a product backed by the pop star.

Bieber and Tim Hortons are joining forces again for Biebs Brew, a french vanilla cold brew coffee.

The new drink came along after the Grammy-winning singer told the team at Tim Hortons that he prefers iced coffee over hot coffee.

Biebs Brew will be available in U.S. and Canada locations starting June 6.

Biebs Brew and Timbiebs Timbits will be available in the U.S. and Canada on June 6.
Last year, Bieber and the company’s brand director came up with Timbiebs Timbits, which are donut holes that come in three flavors: chocolate white fudge, sour cream chocolate chip and birthday cake waffle.

They will be coming back along with Biebs Brew.

“We couldn’t stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month,” Bieber said. “Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Tim Hortons has locations across the country in Indiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, New Jersey, Virginia, Maine, New York, West Virginia, Maryland and Ohio.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group. CNN Newsource contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

