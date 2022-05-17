Advertisement

Jury selection underway for Minnesota clinic shooting trial

Allina Health Clinic
Allina Health Clinic(KSTP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) -- Jury selection is underway in the trial of a man accused of walking into a Minnesota medical clinic and opening fire, killing one staff member and wounding four others last year.

Gregory Ulrich is being tried on charges of murder, attempted murder and other counts in the Feb. 9, 2021, shooting at the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo, a small city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis.

Prosecutors say Ulrich was angry about his medical treatment at the clinic when he opened fire, killing Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, and wounding the others.

Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic before eventually surrendering. His lawyer hasn’t detailed what defense might be offered at trial.

