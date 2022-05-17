Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs E-15 gas requirement bill

Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15...
Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds on Tuesday signed a bill requiring all gas stations in Iowa to sell E-15 within the next four years.

It comes after President Biden announced he’d temporarily allow the sale of higher-ethanol fuels all year, after requests from lawmakers.

KCCI reports all gas stations in the state with compatible equipment will have to make E-15 gas available. While the higher ethanol blend is usually cheaper than regular gas, critics say the requirement will hurt retailers who don’t already offer the blen by forcing them to add pumps and tanks for it.

Advocates say the move will help make the state more energy independent and help keep prices at the pump lower for consumers.

Some exemptions will be available for small-volume retailers.

Copyright 2022 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Stabbing
Three injured in Albert Lea stabbing, suspect in custody
Peace Fountain and mist
New downtown art installation symbolizes birth, death at Mayo Clinic

Latest News

Olmsted County accident
Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover
Allina Health Clinic
Jury selection underway for Minnesota clinic shooting trial
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Matt Benda
MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Matt Benda
Rochester Public Schools
Rochester Public School’s administration building reinstates face masks