Advertisement

First hair braiding school in Minnesota opens in Rochester

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s the first of its kind business in Rochester. ‘All Braids and Hair Care’ held its grand opening on Monday.

It is the first hair braiding school in Minnesota, and is located on North Broadway Ave, east of the Rochester Rec Center. The school specializes in natural hair care and styles.

“People that have textured hair, don’t know what to do with it. I have customers that have came here, just like you know, their hair is out of control and they don’t know what to do with it, and I, you know, walk them through the process on what to do and how to take care of their natural hair, textured hair,” said Owner Lola Oloye. “And they, at the end of the day, they realize that hair, textured hair, is manageable.

Classes start in June, click here to book an appointment.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Stabbing
Three injured in Albert Lea stabbing, suspect in custody
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime

Latest News

First hair braiding school in Minnesota opens in Rochester
Big decisions loom as legislative session enters final week
The Sheriff’s Office set up barricades after they got word that the road was going to flood due...
Brown County Sheriff’s Office anticipates flooding of area rivers
FILE - A tourist recently arrived on the British cruise ship Marella Explorer 2 walks through...
White House moves to loosen remittance, flight rules on Cuba