Advertisement

Disney+ won’t take ads for alcohol or politics

The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.
The popular streaming service is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.(Disney)
By CNN
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Disney+ is pulling the plug on some commercials.

The popular streaming service featuring “Star Wars” and Marvel movies, shows, series, and many children-based programming is getting ready to announce a new ad-backed tier.

However, according to two media buyers familiar with recent talks on the matter, alcohol and political advertising will not be accepted.

The House of Mouse will also not take deals from competitors or entertainment studios.

Two media buyers also say Disney will be cautious about running commercials during shows aimed at pre-school viewers.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Olmsted County accident
Two vehicle accident on CR 9 & 10 north of Dover
Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Brittanee Drexel, originally from New York, was last seen April 25, 2009, outside the Blue...
Authorities ID remains in South Carolina as Brittanee Drexel
Stabbing
Three injured in Albert Lea stabbing, suspect in custody

Latest News

A runaway tortoise is back with his family after more than 200 days on the road.
Runaway tortoise returns to owners after over 200 days
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant
Art piece
Mason City adds 31 new sculptures to art exhibit for walking tour
Eric Clapton has postponed some concert dates after testing positive for COVID-19.
Eric Clapton tests positive for COVID-19
Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp watch the jury arrive in the courtroom at the Fairfax County...
GRAPHIC: Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp