Community of Taopi starts rebuilding after tornado destroyed town

TAOPI, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s been a little more than a month since a tornado ripped through the town of Taopi, destroying several homes and damaging nearly every building.

After weeks of cleanup and demolition, some homeowners are thinking about next steps.

“As the lots get cleaned up, you can see the potential of the new building that can come in now.” Taopi Mayor Mary Huntley said.

Many residents who lost their homes are getting ready to lay down the plans for new ones.

“They’re now working with their insurance adjusters and starting to talk to contractors about this process of rebuilding.” Mayor Huntley said.

As for the Taopi City Hall and other local government buildings, those plans are still in the works.

“We don’t know where we are on that yet. We’re starting discussions to figure out how do we rebuild those public buildings.” Mayor Huntley said.

One challenge many homeowners and contractors are running into is the supply shortage of home improvement supplies.

“They’re making their plans as to how they can best rebuild and how to do it a little differently so that they can have something that nice and a good home for them in the future,” Mayor Huntley said.

Despite these challenges, the people of Taopi remain grateful for what they have and hopeful for their future plans.

“The people in Taopi continue to be very grateful for everyone and every company and agency that’s come in to help us and we’re looking forward to a bright future,” Mayor Huntley said.

The process of rebuilding Taopi is not over yet. If you’d like to donate to the Taopi Relief Fund, you can mail or drop off checks at United Farmers State Bank in Adams. That address is P.O. Box 354 Adams, MN 55909.

