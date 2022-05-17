Advertisement

Brown County Sheriff’s Office anticipates flooding of area rivers

The Sheriff’s Office set up barricades after they got word that the road was going to flood due to the rising Minnesota River.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - Officials in Brown County closed County Road 10 early Monday morning due to flooding.

Flooding could be a big concern for residents along the Minnesota and Cottonwood Rivers this spring.

“The city of New Ulm, typically, they have experienced flooding due to the high rainfall amounts that we have received. The Cottonwood River near Cotton Street, on south end of New Ulm, that usually goes over the river. The city of New Ulm also has to close that down also,” Brown County Sheriff Jason Seidl said.

The Sheriff’s Office says the public can keep up with the latest road closures and flooding issues through the Brown County Sheriff’s Office’s social media pages.

