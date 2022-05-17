Advertisement

Big decisions loom as legislative session enters final week

By Noah Caplan
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTTC) – In St. Paul, it’s a race against time.

“We have no final decisions on anything at this time on really anything at this point, otherwise we’d have the bills done and on the governor’s desk already,” said Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona).

Lawmakers agreed on some major categories to spend on.

“We now have full agreement between the governor, the house and the senate, on what we’re going to do with the budget surplus,” said Senator Nick Frentz (DFL-Mankato). “But the way we give that money back to Minnesota still has to be agreed on.”

The state will now allocate $1 billion to schools and education, $1 billion to health and human services, $450 million to public safety, $1.5 billion towards a bonding bill, and another $1.3 billion to other expenses. The chambers also worked out a $4 billion tax bill, and the parties are still split on how to use that money in particular.

“Republicans are focused on permanent ongoing tax relief,” said Miller.

“I favor direct rebate checks to Minnesotans,” said Frentz.

“I’m very laser-focused on what provisions will empower Minnesotans and what provisions will help spur and drive that economic growth,” said Senator Carla Nelson (R-Rochester).

The parties are also split on how to manage the high budget surplus.

“Permanent tax relief raises the question: would we go into a deficit in two years,” said Frentz.

“Minnesotans have been overtaxed, and it’s time to get the money back to those taxpayers. That’s really been the Senate push all along,” said Nelson.

