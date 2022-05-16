Advertisement

Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense

Woman shoots man several times in Georgia, claims she was being followed.
By Tori Cooper and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Police in Georgia are investigating after a man was shot several times Sunday by a woman claiming she was being followed.

According to investigators with Atlanta police, the woman was driving for a ride-hailing company around 11:30 p.m. She had just dropped off a passenger when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.

The woman fled, and Wiggins-Younger pursued her in his vehicle, forcing her to crash. Police say Wiggins-Younger then approached the woman, who shot him claiming that she feared for her safety.

Atlanta police told WGCL Wiggins-Younger claimed to be an off-duty officer attempting to make a traffic stop. He now faces charges of aggravated assault, impersonating a police officer, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.

At this time the ride-hailing driver is not facing any charges, police say.

“We’re still trying to determine if this was self defense, or what actually took place. In this case we do believe that the person in the dark-colored vehicle (the woman) was scared and just trying to get away from this person,” said Karlo Peek, Atlanta police public information officer.

Police said if you ever find yourself in a situation where you believe you are being followed, call 911 right away.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Kemps employees agreed on a new three year contract with the company Sunday, avoiding a strike.
Kemps employees agree on contract, potential strike avoided
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

Garth Brooks said he is postponing ticket sales for his July 23 concert out of respect for the...
Garth Brooks halts ticket sales for Buffalo concert after supermarket attack
A sign telling consumers of limits on the purchase of baby formula hangs on the edge of an...
White House says deal near to reopen formula plant
Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden acts to deploy US troops to Somalia
A small community is mourning the loss of one person and others injured in a church shooting...
Police name suspect in deadly attack at California church