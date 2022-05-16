Advertisement

Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop

Map of incident.
Map of incident.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
WEBSTER TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle that allegedly hit two tow truck operators and left the scene.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), the tow truck operators were working in the left lane to get a vehicle out of the center median from I-35 north when a vehicle went by and hit them. The vehicle did not stop and continued northbound.

It happened at 1:53 a.m. Monday near mile marker 74, about five miles north of the Flying J Travel Center.

Troopers said the car involved is a black 2006 Lincoln MKZ, with damage on the driver’s side door and a missing drivers side mirror.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP at 507-285-7409.

Both of the tow truck operators had non-life threatening injuries.

Michael Sirek, 39, of Faribault, was taken to Allina Health Faribault Medical Center and Parker Swanson was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.

