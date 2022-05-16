Advertisement

Three injured in Albert Lea stabbing, suspect in custody

Stabbing
Stabbing(WGEM)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Authorities in Albert Lea responded to reports of multiple people injured in a stabbing Monday morning.

According to a news release from the City of Albert Lea, the Department of Public Safety (DPS) responded to the 200 block of Main St E at 8:43 a.m.

Upon arrival, Albert Lea Police Department and Albert Lea Fire Rescue found multiple residents directing staff to locate two knife wound victims. The victims include two adult males.

DPS provided emergency aid and Mayo Ambulance transported the victims to Albert Lea Medical Center.

The apartment complex was searched, secured and maintained as an active crime scene.

The investigation led officers to a secondary crime scene at the 100 block of William St W, where officers searched and identified an additional adult male victim. The third victim was also transported to Albert Lea Medical Center by Mayo Ambulance.

According to Albert Lea Police Department, the suspect is in custody without indecent.

All three victims were family and the adult male suspect was known to the victims.

Approximately 18 apartment tenants were transported in collaboration with Albert Lea Bus Service to a temporary shelter for care.

Freeborn County Crime Victims Crisis Center responded to the shelter for support.

Freeborn County Emergency Management is providing support services for those displaced from their residence while the crime scene is maintained.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

This is a developing story.

