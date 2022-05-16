Several chances of rain this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After a beautiful weekend across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa, showers and thunderstorms will make a return to the forecast this week.

Scattered showers and a couple of rumbles of thunder will be possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. Rainfall amounts Tuesday will range from 0.20-0.50″ across SE Minnesota and NE Iowa. Higher amounts are expected along and to the south of I-90. Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible on Thursday. We’ll keep a close on the severe weather threat for Thursday afternoon and evening.

The Storm Prediction has highlighted SE Minnesota and NE Iowa in their latest severe weather outlook for Thursday. Right now, since we are still 4-days out, overall confidence is low for Thursday’s event. Keep an eye on the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday for any changes that might be coming!

Temperatures will take a dip by the upcoming weekend. Highs will fall into the middle 50s Saturday and Sunday.

