Rochester Pride to return for the first time since 2019

ROCHESTER PRIDE(tcw-wave)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Pride is returning for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the announcement, Rochester Pride has aimed to create an inclusive and family friendly event to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community in Rochester, Minnesota.

The event will be Saturday, May 21, 2022 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Soldiers Field Park.

Rochester Pride 2022 will feature a variety of local vendors, food, and live music.

Entertainment will include Audrey Robinson, Suzy Plays Guitar, fABBAulous, Hair of the Dog, and Rebel Queens with MCs and drag queens Miss Anita Tiara and Gosh Alice Jones.

The festivities will continue after the Soldiers Field event with two Pride afterparties including Little Thistle’s Pride Trivia, an all ages event starting at 6 p.m., and Pride After Dark, a 21+ celebration with live DJ at Glynner’s Pub from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

