Rising fuel prices hitting truck drivers, travelers

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – From filling up for a quick commute, to someone’s occupation, everyone in Minnesota is feeling the effects of rising fuel prices.

“It’s not cheap to drive around anymore,” said Mantorville resident John Olive.

Olive was making the drive back from Chicago Sunday to his home in Mantorville. Though he says his suburban does not get great gas mileage, he spent a large sum on gasoline on his recent trip.

”It cost me $153 to fill it up,” said Olive.

Another concerning trend plaguing others using I-90 on Sunday: the rising cost of diesel fuel.

“I’m to the point, where I would really like to retire, I am so tired of it,” said Mona Dornbusch, a truck driver.

Dornbusch has been driving for 30 years.

“When I started doing this, back 30 years ago, this was a career. Now, they’ve turned it into a 9-to-5 job,” said Dornbusch.

She says that this recent spike in diesel hasn’t changed her habits much, but it’s literally driving others off the road.

“It is definitely driving drivers off the road, because it’s not just fuel that’s gone up,” said Dornbusch. “You have to watch every single thing in order to keep things working.”

With Memorial Day Weekend less than two weeks away, these high fuel prices are giving some people second thoughts about their upcoming summer road trips.

“They see gas prices, and they’re supposed to be here or just traveling through, and they’ll call and say ‘hey, we just can’t do it,” said Barb Philip, the owner of Rochester’s KOA campground.

Philip has already gotten quite a few cancellations for these upcoming busy weeks.

“We got to look at fuel prices almost like COVID: people canceled because of COVID, so they’ll cancel because of the fuel prices,” said Philip.

