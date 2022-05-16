Advertisement

Rein in Sarcoma raises funds and awareness of rare disease

Man on obstacle course at Sarcoma Fundraiser
Man on obstacle course at Sarcoma Fundraiser(KTTC)
By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sarcoma is a rare form of cancer which equates to about 1 in 100 of all cancer diagnoses or 1%.

Sunday at Little Thistle in Rochester, Rein in Sarcoma, a non-profit helping increase awareness and research into the disease held an “American Ninja” style event where attendees could go through an obstacle course modeled after “American Ninja Warrior.”

The organization and survivors say awareness is key as Sarcoma, while rare, often goes misdiagnosed or missed and that knowing the red flags are crucial.

“’Oh that’s a weird lump, bump or bruise,’” said Rein in Sarcoma Executive Director Janelle Calhoun. “Figure out what it is. Image before you do anything else. Get the right biopsy and make sure you know what you’re dealing with because 999 times out of 1000, it’s going to be ok, but all it takes is that one time. That’s why so many of these people are here.”

Sarcoma is a tumor of the bone and/or soft tissue and can occur anywhere in your body, no matter the age. Kids, teenagers and adults alike have suffered from this type of cancer.

“Sarcomas are so rare. They don’t get a lot of funding, they don’t get a lot of advocacy,” Calhoun said.

Which makes fundraising and donating to research all the more important in the organization’s eyes so more people can be aware and more medical treatments can be developed.

Rein in Sarcoma has another event coming up in July but said it will be back next year at Little Thistle the weekend after Mother’s Day.

To learn more about Rein in Sarcoma, click here.

