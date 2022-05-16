A mild Monday; cooler more unsettled days are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunny and mild weather we experienced over the weekend is going to hang around today to start the workweek. A few fair-weather cumulus clouds will develop with a gusty northwest breeze in the midday and early afternoon as a cold front works its way through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, just a few degrees cooler than the summer-like warmth we’ve had in the region for most of the past week.

We'll have sunshine with a gusty breeze and high temps will be in the low 70s today. (KTTC)

We'll have sunshine with high temps in the 70s today. Winds will reach 25 miles per hour at times in the midday and afternoon. (KTTC)

With clear skies overhead tonight and a light breeze, temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s. A few clouds will begin to drift into the region late ahead of a storm system that will bring light rain showers to the area on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

We'll have showers Tuesday with some thunderstorms possible late Thursday. Strong to severe storms will be possible Thursday evening with a cold front moving through the region. (KTTC)

We’ll have gray skies for most of the day on Tueday with occasional light rain showers and high temperatures will be in the low 60s, the coolest readings in more than a week for our area. Winds will be light, from the southeast.

Temps will be mild at times during the workweek, but the weekend will feature much cooler weather. (KTTC)

Shower chances will taper off early Wednesday morning with a bright, blue sky in store for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the seasonably mild upper 60s with a slight northwest breeze.

Warmer air will surge northward into the area for Thursday ahead of a potent cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s in the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the evening hours as that front moves into the area, some of which may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats.

Cooler air will settle into the region for Friday and the weekend. After some morning showers Friday we’ll have sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s. The weekend looks even cooler than that! Expect spotty showers Saturday afternoon with occasional sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Sunday looks sunnier and drier with highs in the upper 50s.

We'll have high temps in the 60s and 70s during the week with readings in the 50s this weekend. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.