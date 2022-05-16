Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Three juvenile girls were arrested after they allegedly broke into a smoke shop in Northeast Rochester.

It happened at 1:28 a.m. Monday morning at Silver Lake Smoke Shop, located at 1621 North Broadway Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, a front window at the business was broken with a rock.

When officers were on their way to the scene, they saw the suspected vehicle nearby and pulled it over. Inside the vehicle was two 15-year-old girls and one 16-year-old girl.

Police found $1,100 worth of stolen items from the smoke shop, as well as marijuana in the car.

All three girls were arrested and later released back to their parents.

