Gov. Walz, legislative leaders announce historic $4 billion investment in education, financial relief

FILE - Gov. Tim Walz and other legislative leaders today announced a broad framework that includes $4 billion to invest in education, public safety, and health care, and $4 billion for a tax bill to provide financial relief for Minnesotans.(David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
By KEYC Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz and other legislative leaders announced historic plans for education funding and financial relief for Minnesotans.

Gov. Walz, House Speaker Melissa Hortman, and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller today announced a broad framework for the end of the legislative session.

This framework includes $4 billion to invest in education, public safety, and health care, and $4 billion for a tax bill to provide financial relief for Minnesotans.

“I ran for Governor to ensure that every student in every classroom across Minnesota receives an education that will set them up for success. As a former classroom teacher, I know that these historic investments are how we get there,” said Governor Walz. “With an unprecedented surplus, we have the ability to make significant investments in the things that will improve Minnesotans’ lives, like health care, public safety, and education, while also providing tax cuts and putting money in Minnesotans’ pockets.”

The plan includes $1 billion for education, $1 billion for health care and human services, $450 million for public safety, $1.5 billion in additional investments, and $1.4 billion in capital investment projects.

$4 billion will be put toward a tax bill, leaving $4 billion to help the state manage future economic uncertainty.

Details should be finalized in the days to come.

