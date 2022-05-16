Advertisement

City of Rochester celebrates National Public Works Week

Public Works Week
Public Works Week(MGN)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is celebrating its 140 public works professionals during National Public Works Week, which is May 15 to 21, 2022.

According to the City of Rochester, these professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to high quality of life and well-being of the people of City of Rochester. They are responsible for rebuilding, improving and protecting Rochester’s multi-modal transportation network, wastewater treatment and collection systems, stormwater and surface water management, public transit systems and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens.

“The teammates in the Public Work Department tirelessly support our community throughout the year,” shares City Administrator Alison Zelms. “I am proud of these individuals for their service to the City and its residents and guests. Thank you for all you do.”

Mayor Norton will be making a National Public Works Week Proclamation at the Monday, May 16 City Council meeting, and the City Hall dome lights will be lit orange on Wednesday, May 18 in honor of Public Works Week.

The theme for the 2022 National Public Works Week is “Ready and Resilient.”

The explanation behind the theme is that public works professionals are always ready to serve their communities and resilient in their abilities to pick themselves up off the ground after encountering challenges.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Map of incident.
Vehicle hits two tow truck operators on I-35, did not stop
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Kemps employees agreed on a new three year contract with the company Sunday, avoiding a strike.
Kemps employees agree on contract, potential strike avoided
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack

Latest News

ROCHESTER PRIDE
Rochester Pride to return for the first time since 2019
Microphone
Artists announced for “forWARD Neighborhood Park Concert Series”
Vendors say there is something for everyone.
Spring Gold Rush comes to Olmsted County Fairgrounds
Art show to help Ukraine