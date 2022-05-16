City of Rochester celebrates National Public Works Week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester is celebrating its 140 public works professionals during National Public Works Week, which is May 15 to 21, 2022.

According to the City of Rochester, these professionals focus on infrastructure, facilities and services that are of vital importance to high quality of life and well-being of the people of City of Rochester. They are responsible for rebuilding, improving and protecting Rochester’s multi-modal transportation network, wastewater treatment and collection systems, stormwater and surface water management, public transit systems and other structures and facilities essential for our citizens.

“The teammates in the Public Work Department tirelessly support our community throughout the year,” shares City Administrator Alison Zelms. “I am proud of these individuals for their service to the City and its residents and guests. Thank you for all you do.”

Mayor Norton will be making a National Public Works Week Proclamation at the Monday, May 16 City Council meeting, and the City Hall dome lights will be lit orange on Wednesday, May 18 in honor of Public Works Week.

The theme for the 2022 National Public Works Week is “Ready and Resilient.”

The explanation behind the theme is that public works professionals are always ready to serve their communities and resilient in their abilities to pick themselves up off the ground after encountering challenges.

