Breezy and mild today; some showers and a cool down are ahead this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The sunny and mild weather we experienced over the weekend is going to hang around today to start the workweek. We’re enjoying a mostly sunny sky this afternoon with a gusty northwest breeze as a cold front works its way through the Upper Mississippi Valley. High temperatures will be in the low 70s, which is just a few degrees cooler than the summer-like warmth we’ve had in the region for most of the past week.

We'll have abundant sunshine today with gusty winds and high temps will be in the 70s. (KTTC)

With clear skies overhead tonight and a light breeze, temperatures will fall back into the upper 40s. A few clouds will begin to drift into the region late ahead of a storm system that will bring light rain showers to the area on Tuesday. Overnight temperatures will be in the upper 40s.

We'll have chances for light rain Tuesday and then thunderstorms late Thursday. (KTTC)

We’ll have gray skies for most of the day on Tueday with occasional light rain showers and high temperatures will be in the low 60s, the coolest readings in more than a week for our area. Winds will be light, from the southeast.

Temps will be mild this week with a cool down in store for the weekend. (KTTC)

Shower chances will taper off early Wednesday morning with a bright, blue sky in store for the afternoon hours. High temperatures will be in the seasonably mild upper 60s with a slight northwest breeze.

Warmer air will surge northward into the area for Thursday ahead of a potent cold front that will be approaching from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s in the afternoon with a southerly breeze. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in the evening hours as that front moves into the area, some of which may become strong to severe with large hail and damaging winds as the primary threats.

A severe weather outbreak is possible late in the day Thursday. Large hail and damaging wind gusts will be the main threats. (KTTC)

Cooler air will settle into the region for Friday and the weekend. After some morning showers Friday we’ll have sunshine and high temperatures in the low 60s. The weekend looks even cooler than that! Expect spotty showers Saturday afternoon with occasional sunshine during the day and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s. Sunday looks sunnier and drier with highs in the upper 50s.

Expect a cool down late this week with warmer weather returning late next week. (KTTC)

