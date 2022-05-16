Advertisement

Biden to award public safety medals of valor at White House ceremony

President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front...
President Joe Biden speaks at the National Peace Officers' Memorial Service on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Sunday, May 15, 2022, honoring the law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden is scheduled to award public safety officer medals of valor Monday at the White House.

The individuals are receiving them for “extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty.”

On Sunday, Biden spoke at the National Peace Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol, honoring law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty in 2021.

He also addressed the mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, that happened Saturday. Officials said the gunman had researched the local demographics while looking for places with a high concentration of Black people.

Biden said people “must all work together to address the hate that remains a stain on the soul of America.”

“No one understands this more than the people sitting in front of me,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Kemps employees agreed on a new three year contract with the company Sunday, avoiding a strike.
Kemps employees agree on contract, potential strike avoided
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

Latest News

Biden’s decision, confirmed by a senior administration official, comes after Defense Secretary...
Reversing Trump, Biden signs order to deploy US troops to Somalia
Transporter Jo Navarro, right, prepares to move a body of a COVID-19 victim to a morgue at...
US deaths from COVID hit 1 million, less than 2 1/2 years in
LIVE: Biden awards public safety officer medals of valor
Silver Lake Smoke Shop
Juvenile girls arrested, released after NE Rochester smoke shop burglary
Edibles that often look like popular candies and cereals might be enticing to kids, but they...
FDA issues warning against children eating THC-infused candies, cereals