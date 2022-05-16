Advertisement

Artists announced for “forWARD Neighborhood Park Concert Series”

Turning the Tide: Benefit concert for SEMO flood victims
Microphone(tcw-kfvs12)
By Miranda Johnson
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The City of Rochester, Rochester Civic Music, and Rochester Park & Rec announced the forWARD Neighborhood Park Concert Series artists for 2022.

According to the announcement, there will be six free events in six parks, one for each ward in Rochester, on Wednesday evenings throughout the summer sponsored by Mayo Clinic & The Current.

These events will feature local bands opening for regional, national, or international headliners.

This series was designed to activate the City park system, and raise awareness of the City ward system and each ward’s representative on the City Council. 

Food trucks will be on-site for each event.

The forWARD Neighborhood Park Concerts dates and artists are as follows:

Wed. June 8: Cooke Park

  • 5:30 p.m., J. Bell & the Lazy Susan Band
  • 6:30 p.m., Kiss the Tiger

Wed. June 15: White Oaks Park

  • 5:30 p.m., Jeff Kelly
  • 6:30 p.m., Humbird

Wed. June 29: Allendale Park

  • 5:30 p.m., Clay Fulton & the Lost 40
  • 6:30 p.m., Them Coulee Boys

Wed. August 17: John Withers Sports Complex

  • 5:30 p.m., My Grandma’s Cardigan
  • 6:30 p.m., Good Morning Bedlam

Wed. August 24: Judd Park

  • 5:30 p.m., Maria and the Coins
  • 6:30 p.m., Pavielle

Wed. August 31: MLK, Jr. Park

  • 5:30 p.m., Samantha Grimes
  • 6:30 p.m., Kokou Kah

