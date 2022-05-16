Advertisement

Abukar pleads guilty to 2019 murder

By Zach Fuller
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After having a mistrial declared back in December, Muhidin Abukar was set to begin a second jury trial Monday.

However, Abukar instead pleaded guilty to Second-Degree Murder Without Intent While Committing a Felony before the trial began.

Now, Abukar will be held without bond or bail as he awaits a sentencing date to be set.

Earlier this year, Ayub Iman was found guilty of Second-Degree Murder Aiding and Abetting for the 2019 death of Roble.

Iman will be sentenced on June 2.

