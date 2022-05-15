Rochester midnight piper honors fallen officers and survivors

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department honored fallen heroes Saturday night, with a bagpipe concert.

Late Saturday night, just before midnight, retired RPD Sgt. Steve Franks played a couple of tunes on his bagpipe, to remember officers killed while in the line of duty. Right at midnight, Franks played “Amazing Grace.”

It was a way to wrap up National Police Week and kick off Peace Officer Memorial Day, which is Sunday.

The midnight piper is a tradition that started in Washington, D.C. at the National Law Enforcement Memorial back in 1994. RPD started joining in on the tradition last year.

“It’s tremendous,” Franks said. “It’s all about paying respect to survivors and fallen officers. It’s really uplifting to be able to provide that service.”

Franks was also part of the group of officers who biked more than 250 miles to our nation’s capital earlier in the week. “The Road to Hope” bikers got back to Rochester Saturday morning.

