Advertisement

Rochester midnight piper honors fallen officers and survivors

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department honored fallen heroes Saturday night, with a bagpipe concert.

Late Saturday night, just before midnight, retired RPD Sgt. Steve Franks played a couple of tunes on his bagpipe, to remember officers killed while in the line of duty. Right at midnight, Franks played “Amazing Grace.”

It was a way to wrap up National Police Week and kick off Peace Officer Memorial Day, which is Sunday.

The midnight piper is a tradition that started in Washington, D.C. at the National Law Enforcement Memorial back in 1994. RPD started joining in on the tradition last year.

“It’s tremendous,” Franks said. “It’s all about paying respect to survivors and fallen officers. It’s really uplifting to be able to provide that service.”

Franks was also part of the group of officers who biked more than 250 miles to our nation’s capital earlier in the week. “The Road to Hope” bikers got back to Rochester Saturday morning.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Pro-abortion rights rally
Dozens of pro-abortion rights activists rally in Rochester

Latest News

Culvert work is scheduled to begin on May 16, 2022, along CSAH 12 and CSAH 14.
Culvert construction starts Monday in northwest Rochester
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
Kemps employees agreed on a new three year contract with the company Sunday, avoiding a strike.
Kemps employees agree on contract, potential strike avoided