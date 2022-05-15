Advertisement

No injuries reported in two separate fires in Albert Lea

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Albert Lea Fire Rescue responded to two separate fires between Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first flame happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the A-Lea Apartments on Janson Street in Albert Lea. Crews said the fire was caused by overheated oil on a kitchen stove that spread to kitchen cupboards. The fire caused about $20,000 in damages.

Crews responded to the second fire close to 1 a.m. in the 1200 block on Garfield Avenue. It was a dryer fire. While the cause of the fire is not yet determined, crews do believe damages will cost $4,000.

No one was hurt in either of the fires.

