Advertisement

Kemps employees agree on contract, potential strike avoided

Kemps employees agreed on a new three year contract with the company Sunday, avoiding a strike.
Kemps employees agreed on a new three year contract with the company Sunday, avoiding a strike.(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Employees at Kemps ice cream plant in Rochester and company owners agreed on a contract Sunday morning, avoiding employees to step on the picket line. The contract is a new three year agreement.

John Chappuis, with Teamsters Local 120, a union representing about 160 Kemps employees, confirmed the contract was ratified in an 82 to 24 vote.

According to Chappuis, the contract brings better wages and vacation time for employees. He calls it a “win win” for everyone.

A Facebook post from Teamsters Local 120, said “the new contract offers the largest wage increases in the industry and the largest EVER at the Rochester plant.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Pro-abortion rights rally
Dozens of pro-abortion rights activists rally in Rochester

Latest News

Culvert work is scheduled to begin on May 16, 2022, along CSAH 12 and CSAH 14.
Culvert construction starts Monday in northwest Rochester
Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
Authorities: 1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
Retired Rochester Police Department Sgt. Steve Franks played the bagpipes at midnight Sunday,...
Rochester midnight piper honors fallen officers and survivors