Kemps employees agree on contract, potential strike avoided

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Employees at Kemps ice cream plant in Rochester and company owners agreed on a contract Sunday morning, avoiding employees to step on the picket line. The contract is a new three year agreement.

John Chappuis, with Teamsters Local 120, a union representing about 160 Kemps employees, confirmed the contract was ratified in an 82 to 24 vote.

According to Chappuis, the contract brings better wages and vacation time for employees. He calls it a “win win” for everyone.

A Facebook post from Teamsters Local 120, said “the new contract offers the largest wage increases in the industry and the largest EVER at the Rochester plant.”

