Gov. Walz orders flags to be flown at half staff for Peace Officer Memorial Day

(WLBT)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ordered all U.S. and state flags to be flown at half staff Sunday. It’s in honor of Peace Officer Memorial Day and officers who have been killed or injured in the line of duty.

“Today and every day, it is fitting to honor those Peace Officers who gave their lives to protect ours and to thank the over 10,900 Law Enforcement Officers in Minnesota who serve in 417 law enforcement agencies for their dedication and service to Minnesota communities,” Walz said in a statement to KTTC.

Walz also proclaimed that May 16 through May 21 will be Peace Officer Memorial Day and Police Week in the state of Minnesota.

Individuals, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to lower their flags from sunrise to sunset Sunday.

