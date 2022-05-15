Advertisement

Food truck explosion at festival hurts 1 in Fla.

A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday. (Source: Vero Beach Police Department/CNN)
By CNN
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CNN) - A food truck explosion at a seafood festival in Florida has sent one person to a burn unit Saturday.

Vero Beach police are investigating whether a gas leak might be behind the mishap.

One festival-goer was severely burned and was flown to the Arnold Palmer Hospital’s burn unit in Orlando.

Authorities were able to secure the scene, and the seafood festival was able to continue.

The Florida Fire Marshal’s Office and Indian County Fire Rescue are looking into the cause of the explosion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
The Minnesota Legislature makes changes that will cost the richest residents more
Agency error means richest Minnesotans owe more in taxes

Latest News

Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
Feds interview Buffalo supermarket shooting suspect’s parents
Helsinki’s civil defense shelters can shelter the whole population if needed.
Finland: Helsinki bunkers illustrate fears of Russia
Buffalo mayor: Store security guard was hero
A food truck explosion in Vero Beach, Fla., sent one person to a burn unit on Saturday.
STILLS: Food truck damaged in explosion