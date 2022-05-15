Culvert construction starts Monday in northwest Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction starting this week in northwest Rochester could impact work commutes.

Road work is set to begin along County State Aid Highway 12 and 14 Monday. Crews will install cured-in-place pipe liners in separated and delaminated concrete culverts.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays on 100 Street NW and 75th Street NW.

Crews remind drivers to reduce their speed limit and proceed with caution through work zones.

The project costs $120,000. Construction is expected to wrap up May 20.

For more information, click here.

Culvert work is scheduled to begin on May 16, 2022, along CSAH 12 and CSAH 14. (FREE TO USE)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.