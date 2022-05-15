Advertisement

Culvert construction starts Monday in northwest Rochester

By Beret Leone
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Construction starting this week in northwest Rochester could impact work commutes.

Road work is set to begin along County State Aid Highway 12 and 14 Monday. Crews will install cured-in-place pipe liners in separated and delaminated concrete culverts.

Drivers should expect lane closures and delays on 100 Street NW and 75th Street NW.

Crews remind drivers to reduce their speed limit and proceed with caution through work zones.

The project costs $120,000. Construction is expected to wrap up May 20.

For more information, click here.

Culvert work is scheduled to begin on May 16, 2022, along CSAH 12 and CSAH 14.
Culvert work is scheduled to begin on May 16, 2022, along CSAH 12 and CSAH 14.(FREE TO USE)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Pro-abortion rights rally
Dozens of pro-abortion rights activists rally in Rochester

Latest News

Investigators gather outside the Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., on Sunday,...
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack
Flowers and candles lay outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, N.Y.,...
‘Hero’ guard, church deacon among Buffalo shooting victims
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex in...
Biden urges unity to stem racial hate after Buffalo shooting
Kemps employees agreed on a new three year contract with the company Sunday, avoiding a strike.
Kemps employees agree on contract, potential strike avoided