Beautiful start to the week, then rain chances for the midweek

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A pleasant and quiet evening is in store for the region tonight with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will be seasonal in the upper 40s with calm west winds.

Cooling temperatures this week (KTTC)

Beautiful conditions kick off the new work week on Monday with widespread sunshine and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy throughout the day out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 30 mph at times.

Rain chances this week (KTTC)

Rain chances increase heading into the midweek, along with a cooling temperature trend. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected on Tuesday with highs in the low 60s. Rain and thunder chances linger into the overnight before wrapping up Wednesday morning. Wednesday afternoon will see a mix of sun and clouds with seasonal temperatures in the mid-60s.

Another round of isolated showers and thunderstorms is possible Thursday evening after a quiet day with partly sunny skies. A few storms could become strong to severe, but given how many days away this threat is, Thursday will certainly bear watching. A short-lived warm-up is on tap for the day with highs in the mid-70s.

Next Weather-Maker Thursday (KTTC)

Our weather pattern becomes more tranquil by the weekend with pleasant sunshine. Afternoon highs are expected to drop from the mid-60s on Friday to the upper 50s to the low 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Sarah's 7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.