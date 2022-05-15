Advertisement

Bagpiper to play in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day in Rochester

Retired RPD Sgt. Steve Franks playing the bagpipes for National Peace Officer Day in 2021.
Retired RPD Sgt. Steve Franks playing the bagpipes for National Peace Officer Day in 2021.(FREE TO USE)
By Beret Leone
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Department is kicking off National Police Week with a bagpipe concert Saturday night.

Retired RPD Sgt. Steve Franks will play outside the Olmsted County Government Saturday at 11:50 p.m. in honor of National Peace Officers Memorial Day, which is Sunday. Franks will play Amazing Grace.

It’s part of a tradition that began nearly 30 years ago in Washington D.C. The Midnight Piper has played at the National Law Enforcement Memorial at the nation’s capital since 1994.

RPD said all are welcome to attend.

