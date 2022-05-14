Race is tight as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) - Minnesota Republicans are gathered in Rochester to endorse a candidate to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election. But the five candidates were tightly bunched on the early ballots Saturday, showing that all had earned loyal pockets of support.

Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, held an early but narrow lead with over 29% on the second ballot. Business executive Kendall Qualls was second with over 28%, followed by Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy at 19%, dermatologist Neal Shah at nearly 13% and former Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka at just over 10%.

At last check, Sen. Gazelka has dropped, and is now backing Qualls. Sen. Michelle Benson, who dropped out of the race before the convention, is also showing support for Qualls.

A candidate needs 60% to win.

