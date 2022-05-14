Advertisement

More bison calves being born at Minneopa State Park

By Sofia Martinez
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Minneopa State Park is still adding new members to the bison family.

As of Friday, the state park is home to nine bison calves.

The first baby bison was born on April 29 and the newest was born Thursday.

The park is still expecting six more calves in the next few weeks.

At Minneopa State Park, bison are free to roam around the 331 acres of range, while visitors can enjoy driving through the range to catch a glimpse of the animals.

”They are fun right now, they are playful. They can oftentimes be seen running around chasing each other, so it is really cool if you get that up close and personal experience that you can see that interaction between the calves. It is pretty fun to watch,” Minneopa State Park assistant manager Todd Dailey said.

The Bison Drive Road is open from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays. The road is closed every Wednesday for maintenance.

