MN U.S. Dist. 1 Special Primary: Matt Benda

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the race for Minnesota’s first congressional district gets closer, we are getting to know each of the candidates who are running to fill the rest of Congressman Jim Hagedorn’s seat.

Hagedorn passed away suddenly earlier this year. The candidate selected would hold office for three months.

“I’m not a politician, I’m just a home-grown, hard-working farm kid that happens to have a skillset that allows me to advocate.”

Matt Benda considers southern Minnesota his stomping grounds.

“I’ve lived all across the district, I grew up in Jackson, went to the University of Minnesota, went to law school, and then for 25 years I’ve been in Albert Lea working as an attorney,” Matt Benda, (R) MN U.S. Distrist 1 Candidate said. “I work directly with farmers and small business owners and families, helping them succeed.”

He said he vows to protect our rural way of life and help promote our world-class health care.

Benda added, “We have a strong ag tradition in this state, and to get seniority and experience on that ag committee would be absolutely crucial. We need to ask tough questions of Dr. Fauci and the health care industry and how that happened. The lockdowns, I think it was over the top, authoritative-style.”

He wants to help Minnesotans navigate economic challenges by controlling inflation and helping people with the pocketbook issues. He also plans to tackle education.

“There are parents that are just furious that they’re not being heard, that they don’t know what’s being taught in their schools, they just want to know what’s being taught and they want to have input,” Benda said. “We need to help them find a voice.”

Election integrity is another one of his top priorities.

Benda added, “It’s just so important that the people feel like the outcome of the election has been on a level playing field, no matter which side or which party you’re on, you should trust the outcome of the election.”

Benda believes his experience in southern Minnesota is something people can trust.

“You have to go to Washington, D.C. to represent the first district and the first district only, and so I think I’m the best candidate to put on the blinders, not be intimidated, not to go there to make friends but to go to build coalitions and to change the country,” Benda said.

The special primary election is on May 24. The special general election is on August 9.

To learn more about Matt Benda, click here.

