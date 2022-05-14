Health experts remind public to check for moles, skin cancer during summer months

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — May is Skin Cancer Awareness Month, and with warmer weather around the corner, health experts share a timely reminder of protecting your skin and checking for moles.

Skin cancer tends to develop primarily on areas of sun-exposed skin, but it can also form on areas that rarely see the light of day, such as on your palms and under your fingernails and toenails.

It’s important to watch for moles that stick out or appear different from other moles.

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S., with over 5 million cases diagnosed each year.

”Skin cancer is on the rise every year,” Mankato Clinic Dermatologist Faith Ludwigs said. “It is very important to come and see your dermatologist. We see anything from basal cell carcinoma, which is the most treatable form of skin cancer, to melanoma, which is the deadliest form of skin cancer.”

Some ways to watch if a mole or spot indicates the beginning of skin cancer is to look for an asymmetrical shape, irregular borders, and any changes in color or diameter.

If you notice any changes, make sure to schedule an appointment with your health care provider.

“When you are getting your yearly wellness visit with your primary doctor, having them look at your skin, or coming and seeing us in the dermatologist department. It is especially important if you have any sort of family of skin cancer,” Ludwigs added.

Mankato Clinic health experts say that while most moles are harmless and rarely become cancerous, monitoring them is still an important step in detecting skin cancer.

To learn more, visit the Spot Skin Cancer website from the American Academy of Dermatologists. For a video on how to check your skin for cancer, click here.

Copyright 2022 KEYC. All rights reserved.