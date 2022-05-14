HAPPENING THIS WEEKEND: Spring Gold Rush comes to Olmsted County Fairgrounds

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The spring Gold Rush event is happening this weekend at the Olmsted County Fairgrounds.

Vintage and antique vendors (KTTC)

Many vendors said they arrived before sunrise Friday to start setting up, coming from across Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

The indoor/outdoor event is spread across the 52-acre fairgrounds and in eight buildings.

Vendors say there is something for everyone.

Shoppers will find everything from antique furniture to metal signs, porcelain figurines, fishing gear, vintage toys and much more.

“I have everything imaginable,” Vendor Julie Wakefield said. “I try to keep a good variety for everybody. The more you keep different people happy, the more you can sell and the more people that will buy. Whatever catches my eye is what I buy to bring.”

The Gold Rush continues Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Parking is $5 and admission is free.

