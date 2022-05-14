Advertisement

Early Childhood Family Services hosts annual Transportation Fair

By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saturday, kids and their families got and up close look at some vehicles at the 28th annual Transportation Fair in Rochester.

Early Childhood Family Services with Rochester Public Schools put on the event.

There were two locations of the fair. One at Hoover Early Learning School and the other at Mighty Oaks Early Learning School.

Kids could get a closer look and even check out the inside of several different vehicles including buses, fire trucks, snow plows and more.

Event organizers say the transportation fair is a way to bring to life some of the kids favorite things.

“I think it’s great for kids to get up close and personal to these vehicles. They see them on TV shows and in books, and there’s lots of songs about vehicles. This is a great chance of them to up, see inside them, sit inside, honk the horn. We’ve got kids climbing in bucket trucks. It’s just super exciting,” Early Childhood Family Services office manager Amanda Ruggeri said.

The fair was from 10 in the morning until 1 p.m.

Early Childhood Family Services says the organization is focused on supporting family’s with small children, so this event is a great way to provide engagement and bring together families in the community.

