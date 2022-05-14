Advertisement

Dr. Scott Jensen wins GOP endorsement for Minnesota governor

(Source: Wikimedia Commons)
(Source: Wikimedia Commons)(Wikimedia Commons)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (AP) -- Dr. Scott Jensen, a vaccine skeptic and former state senator, has won the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement to challenge Democratic Gov. Tim Walz in the November election.

Jensen went over the top on the ninth ballot with 65% of the vote. Jensen led on the first two ballots, then regained the lead on the seventh ballot once Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy backed him after being eliminated on the sixth ballot. Jensen’s comeback ended a surge by business executive Kendall Qualls, who fell to 33% on the final ballot after taking the lead on the fourth.

Minnesota GOP Chairman David Hann says he does not expect Jensen to face a serious challenge in the Aug. 9 primary.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Winona storage facility fire
Significant fire damage to Winona storage facility

Latest News

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Fire generic WHNS
No injuries reported in two separate fires in Albert Lea
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead, suspect arrested in mass shooting at supermarket
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with the U.S. Senate delegation led by Sen. Mitch...
McConnell, GOP senators meet Zelenskyy in surprise Kyiv stop
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future