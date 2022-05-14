Advertisement

Dozens of pro-abortion rights activists rally in Rochester

Pro-abortion rights rally
Pro-abortion rights rally(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe vs. Wade are rallying from coast to coast today to come together to express their outrage.

More than 380 events were planned nationwide today, and one of them happened in Rochester.

Dozens of pro-abortion rights activists rallied together outside the Olmsted County Government Center Saturday morning. Many of them made signs expressing their support of Roe versus Wade and reproductive rights.

In Minnesota, abortion would remain legal if the supreme court strikes down on Roe versus Wade, but folks at the rally say they are showing support for women in states where it would become illegal,

“There’s an attack on people right now that have a uterus, and I don’t think it’s any of their business what people do for their body. There are over 26 states that could possibly by overturned completely abortion ban after Roe v. Wade is overturned, so just standing in solidarity with those people who are about to lose all of their reproductive rights,” pro-abortion rights activist Rachel Meyer said.

As for the latest on Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an internal investigation into the draft opinion leak to Politico. Sources close to the court say unless obvious clues were left by the leaker, a probe into the situation could raise complicated questions about how deep the investigation can go.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
UPDATE: One dead in crash involving motorcycle and semi
Nyawuor "Sunday" Chuol, 30
Body believed to be Nyawuor ‘Sunday’ Chuol discovered near Eagle Lake
Michael Davis
Former Kasson church leader found guilty on all charges
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
Winona storage facility fire
Significant fire damage to Winona storage facility

Latest News

Riverfront tour
DMC hosts Riverfront walking tour & ice cream social
Transportation Fair
Early Childhood Family Services hosts annual Transportation Fair
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
(Source: Republican Party of Minnesota)
Race is tight as Minnesota GOP picks candidate for governor