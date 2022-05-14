Dozens of pro-abortion rights activists rally in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe vs. Wade are rallying from coast to coast today to come together to express their outrage.

More than 380 events were planned nationwide today, and one of them happened in Rochester.

Dozens of pro-abortion rights activists rallied together outside the Olmsted County Government Center Saturday morning. Many of them made signs expressing their support of Roe versus Wade and reproductive rights.

In Minnesota, abortion would remain legal if the supreme court strikes down on Roe versus Wade, but folks at the rally say they are showing support for women in states where it would become illegal,

“There’s an attack on people right now that have a uterus, and I don’t think it’s any of their business what people do for their body. There are over 26 states that could possibly by overturned completely abortion ban after Roe v. Wade is overturned, so just standing in solidarity with those people who are about to lose all of their reproductive rights,” pro-abortion rights activist Rachel Meyer said.

As for the latest on Roe v. Wade, Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an internal investigation into the draft opinion leak to Politico. Sources close to the court say unless obvious clues were left by the leaker, a probe into the situation could raise complicated questions about how deep the investigation can go.

