DMC hosts Riverfront walking tour & ice cream social

Riverfront tour
Riverfront tour(KTTC)
By Darian Leddy
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The city of Rochester and the Destination Medical Center are inviting community members to share their ideas on what they’d like to see on the downtown riverfront.

Saturday, the organizations hosted a walking tour along with an ice cream social to talk to folks about the Riverfront Small Area Plan.

The plans has been in the works since November 2021.

The tour started on the east side of the river at the Old Farmer’s Market spot and ended on the west side of the river near the former Legends site. At the end of the tour, there was a food truck and two local artists painting a mural and doing chalk art.

The goal of the project is to help connect all different neighborhoods of Rochester through downtown.

“What we want to accomplish with this project. The vision is how can this project connect downtown Rochester with the surrounding residential areas with other plans that are currently happening including the southeast waterfront,” Mayo Partners Co-Founder Denetrick Powers said.

