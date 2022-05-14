Advertisement

Bird flu confirmed in 3 baby red foxes

The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds.
By Tom Overlie
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (KTTC) – Avian influenza has been confirmed in three baby red foxes in separate southeastern Michigan counties.

Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the kits in Lapeer, Macomb and St. Clair counties were confirmed Wednesday to have died from the HPAI virus. They are the first confirmation by the state of the virus in wild mammals.

The fox kits were collected from dens between April 1-14. Michigan DNR wildlife veterinarian Megan Moriarty says the viruses “may occasionally transmit from birds to mammals, as occurred in these cases.”

Avian influenza has been detected in backyard flocks and commercial poultry facilities, and in wild birds in more than 30 states, including Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Resources has confirmed six Canada Geese that died in Rochester’s Silver Lake did have Avian influenza.

