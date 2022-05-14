Beautiful weather continues Sunday; Seasonal conditions return next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a couple of isolated thunderstorms in northeast Iowa during the afternoon, dry and quiet conditions are ahead overnight. Temperatures will be mild in the low 50s with partly cloudy skies and calm northwest winds.

Temperature change ahead (KTTC)

A beautiful Sunday is on tap for the region with a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low 70s. Isolated showers are possible early in the morning, mainly along highway 18 in northeast Iowa between 6 am and 9 am. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Temperatures will become more seasonal across the region as we head into the new work week. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s with abundant sunshine on Monday and breezy northwest winds.

Highs in the mid-60s are on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible Tuesday with a slightly better opportunity for rain Wednesday morning. Showers and thunderstorms will remain isolated early Wednesday with quiet conditions for the afternoon.

Thursday will feature a short-lived warm-up as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid-70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day.

Conditions look quiet heading into the weekend with highs in the low to mid-60s and partly sunny skies.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

