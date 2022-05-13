RPBA to host 47th annual Country Music Spectacular

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Police Benevolent Association (RPBA) announced Friday it will be hosting its 47th annual Country Music Spectacular starring Tyler Braden.

According to the announcement, the show will be held August 5th, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center.

Tyler Braden (RPBA)

RPBA represents Rochester’s police officers. The association promotes social, charitable and educational activities among law enforcement officers, while creating relationships among members and the community.

The money raised is put directly back into Olmsted County.

Some of its annual programs include:

The Police Memorial Fund, this supports injured officers and families of officers killed in the line of duty in the State of Minnesota

Memorial Day service for law enforcement

Shop with a Cop

Equipment/Training Fund

Youth Events

Youth Sports Programs

Tickets are $50 for front row and $35 for general admission.

Ticket information can be found here.

