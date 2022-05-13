Rochester Public Transit Hosts Open House

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit is looking to upgrade its services, but wanted to hear from residents first. On Thursday, the city hosted an open house at the Chateau Theater on that went on for three hours.

The goal was to educate people on RPT’s ideas for the future of public transportation. The city gathered public feedback in the fall, which helped them put these ideas in motion, and they say there are a variety of options on the table for future routes, stops, and modes of transportation in the city.

“It could mean new geographic areas, such as the airport, is one example, or increased frequency, so instead of trips every hour, perhaps trips every thirty minutes in your area. There’s also different types of service completely, like micro-transit, micro-mobility,” said Nick Lemmer, RPT’s communications coordinator.

The micro-transit system is a newer method of transport where one can actually request to be picked up by a bus and dropped off, as long as they are in a certain zone of the city.

Some other innovative ideas include cross-town routes.

