Advertisement

Rochester Public Transit Hosts Open House

By KTTC Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Transit is looking to upgrade its services, but wanted to hear from residents first. On Thursday, the city hosted an open house at the Chateau Theater on that went on for three hours.

The goal was to educate people on RPT’s ideas for the future of public transportation. The city gathered public feedback in the fall, which helped them put these ideas in motion, and they say there are a variety of options on the table for future routes, stops, and modes of transportation in the city.

“It could mean new geographic areas, such as the airport, is one example, or increased frequency, so instead of trips every hour, perhaps trips every thirty minutes in your area. There’s also different types of service completely, like micro-transit, micro-mobility,” said Nick Lemmer, RPT’s communications coordinator.

The micro-transit system is a newer method of transport where one can actually request to be picked up by a bus and dropped off, as long as they are in a certain zone of the city.

Some other innovative ideas include cross-town routes.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead in Eyota Crash
Deadly Eyota crash shuts down part of Highway 42
Rochester
Peace Plaza is finished, but not everyone is happy
William Shillingford, 31, was arrested and charged in the death of John Colbert, 70.
New details in Byron deadly shooting, identity of victim released
Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
FILE PHOTO - Naomi Judd appears at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on April 10, 2022.
Naomi Judd died of self-inflicted wound, family says

Latest News

Alcohol still most abused substance
Overdose deaths reach new annual highs, leading to discussion about substance abuse
Overdose deaths reach new annual highs, leading to discussion about substance abuse
Rochester Public Transit Hosts Open House
Cloud of dust blows into Vermillion area during May 12 storm.
Gov. Noem confirms fatality due to Thursday’s storm